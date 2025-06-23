Endangered 13-year-old reported missing from Chicago

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kyle Brown Jr. | Chicago police missing person alert

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding an endangered 13-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend.

What we know:

Kyle Brown Jr. was reported missing on Saturday from the 5100 block of West Concord Place in the Austin neighborhood, according to a CPD alert.

Brown has only been in Chicago for a short time and is unfamiliar with the area, the report said. He was last seen walking around 8:50 p.m. near the intersection of Keeler Avenue and Division Street in West Humboldt Park.

Brown was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and white shorts featured in the photo above and black Crocs. He is 5-foot-8, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at (312) 746-6554 or dial 911.