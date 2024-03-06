Missing Chicago girl, 16, last seen in February

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since early February.

Jayana McCoy was last seen on Feb. 6 in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.

McCoy is 5-foot-6, 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat and black pants with Crocs. McCoy is known to frequent the area of Bowen High School as well as 89th Street and South Chicago Avenue.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274.