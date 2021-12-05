Missing Chicago girl Deanna Sirikul, 13, was last seen on Saturday

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Deanna Sirikul, 13, was last seen on South Woodlawn near 63rd Street on Saturday.

She is white, 5'3", 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She may be wearing a pink jacket, maroon shirt, blue jeans and her hair in a ponytail.

If you have information, please call Chicago Police detectives at 312-747-8380.

