Missing Chicago girl last seen Monday night, police say

Chicago police are asking for the public's helping in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Giana Dziondziak was last seen Monday around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 103rd Street on the South Side, police said.

According to police, Giana purchased a Greyhound ticket at 11:42 p.m. later that night. She is possibly heading to Colorado Springs, Colorado.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Police say Giana's phone pinged in the area of Van Buren and La Salle in the downtown Loop area on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

Giana Dziondziak | Chicago Police Department

She is described as a white female, standing 5-foot-3, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she has a birthmark on her left side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-747-8274.