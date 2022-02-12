Missing Chicago girl Nyaomi 'Nicole' Woods last seen in Logan Square

article

Chicago police are looking for missing girl Nyaomi "Nicole" Woods, 14, who was last seen in Logan Square.

Police said Woods was last seen on the 2800 block of West Palmer at 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

She was wearing a long, dark-colored puffy coat, Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white Air Jordan 1 gym shoes.

She is described as Black/Hispanic, 5'1" tall, 165 pounds, with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS