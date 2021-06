The car of a missing Crest Hill woman has been located in Joliet.

Wendy Gessing, 50, has been missing since June 12.

Police say multiple people supposedly saw Gessing at the Motel 6 in Joliet on Wednesday, but officers are still unable to locate her.

If any person is aware of where Gessing is located, they are asked to call the police.