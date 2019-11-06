Missing elderly woman, 71, last seen Tuesday in Chicago

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 71-year-old woman who was last seen in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Roberta Dean, who also goes by Bert or Bertie, was last seen Nov. 5 in the 800 block of East 76th Street, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She experiences forgetfulness and is known to visit restaurants near the 7500 block of South King Drive and the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

Dean also frequents the Salvation Army store near the 8700 block of South Cicero Avenue and likes to visit museums and art galleries, police said.

She is 5-foot-1, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker jacket with yellow trim, bell-bottom blue jeans with rolled cuffs and sand-colored army boots.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.