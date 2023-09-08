Missing, endangered woman last seen leaving residence in Unincorporated Geneva

article

Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Monday in Kane County.

Chloe M. Callahan, who is considered to be an endangered missing person, was last seen by family on Monday around 3 p.m. in Unincorporated Geneva.

According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, she left the residence on foot and does not have access to a vehicle. She was headed to the Geneva Commons.

When she left, she did not have a wallet, money or identification.

She was last seen wearing a black Stryker's backpack, a gray tank top with ‘Boat Local’ in white print, blue fleece leggings and black and white Nike shoes.

Callahan is known to use the Metra Train from Geneva to Chicago and has been previously located near or at train stations.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Callahan, you are asked to contact the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.