Missing girl, 17, may be in need of medical attention

Chicago police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who may be in need of medical attention.

Yulissa Chavez went missing from the 4000 block of West 24th Place in Chicago, police said. She was last seen on Wednesday, August 28.

Chavez was described as a 5-foot-7, 170-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes, brown hair, and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue skirt, and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call Area Central Detective Division at 312-747-8380.