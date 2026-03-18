Pritzker, Bailey trade fire as general election begins

Gov. JB Pritzker is fresh off a successful night, having funded the winning Senate campaign of Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

What we know:

Meanwhile, Republican candidate Darren Bailey had a victorious night of his own, defeating his nearest challenger, Ted Dabrowski, by a 53-29% margin in the Republican primary.

That sets up a rematch in the general election for governor, as Pritzker bested Bailey four years ago.

On Wednesday, the two wasted no time attempting to warn voters about one another.

"Bailey served on a school board for 17 years, raised property taxes 13 times by 81 percent," Pritzker said. "So he obviously doesn't want to lower property taxes, he wants to raise them. I've tried to lower property taxes by funding schools. We're trying to make it easier on local property owners and schools, and we've been doing that. None of that is what Darren Bailey is in favor of. He wants to privatize education, he wants to take money and give it to his own private schools that teach children that slavery is fine, that treating women unequally is fine. I don't believe these are the things Illinoisans believe in and that's why he's going to lose again."

The other side:

Meanwhile, Bailey appeared at a GOP unity breakfast in Naperville, although expressed some surprise at the lack of unity from runner-up Ted Dabrowski, who did not show up.

"I can't wait to hit the streets of Chicago ward by ward, area by area, and let the people know that this is a new day," Bailey said. "If you're frustrated at our education system, we're zeroing in on what most of Illinoisans have in common. We want to go to work and make Chicago the great city, Illinois the great state it deserves to be. We're going to be talking to people to help them reknow Darren Bailey and know that we have your trust."