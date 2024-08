Chicago police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Monday.

Marellie Lugo lives in the 2800 block of North Meade, according to Chicago police.

Lugo is described as a hispanic female with a medium complexion, straight brown hair and brown eyes. She stands around 4-foot-11 and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on Lugo's whereabouts is urged to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.