Girl, 14, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday from the West Side.

What we know:

Shaniajah Fields was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Adams Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Fields is described as 5-foot-6, 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She suffers from mood disorders and has ADHD, according to the alert.

She was last seen wearing a red sweater, a red t-shirt and red sweatpants with Ed Hardy written on one leg. She was also wearing black Jordans and carrying a backpack that was black, pink and white. Her hair was styled in four ponytails.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.