Girl, 14, reported missing from Chicago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  June 5, 2025 12:00pm CDT
Anayelia Garcia | Chicago police

The Brief

    • Chicago police are searching for 14-year-old Anayelia Garcia, who went missing May 30 from West Lawn. 
    • She was last seen near the 3700 block of West 61st Place wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black and purple Jordan sneakers. 
    • Anyone with information is urged to call Area One detectives or 911.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old who was reported missing a week ago from the West Lawn neighborhood.

The backstory:

Anayelia Garcia was last seen on May 30 in the 3700 block of West 61st Place, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Garcia is 5-foot-1, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black and purple Jordan sneakers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

