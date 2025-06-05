Girl, 14, reported missing from Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old who was reported missing a week ago from the West Lawn neighborhood.
The backstory:
Anayelia Garcia was last seen on May 30 in the 3700 block of West 61st Place, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Garcia is 5-foot-1, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black and purple Jordan sneakers.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.