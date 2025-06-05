Girl, 14, reported missing from Chicago

article

The Brief Chicago police are searching for 14-year-old Anayelia Garcia, who went missing May 30 from West Lawn. She was last seen near the 3700 block of West 61st Place wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black and purple Jordan sneakers. Anyone with information is urged to call Area One detectives or 911.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old who was reported missing a week ago from the West Lawn neighborhood.

The backstory:

Anayelia Garcia was last seen on May 30 in the 3700 block of West 61st Place, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Garcia is 5-foot-1, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black and purple Jordan sneakers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.