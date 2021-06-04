Missing Illinois man last seen May 22 suffers from dementia, officials say

article

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 63-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Raymond Martin of Crete Township was last seen on Saturday, May 22.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police say Martin suffers from dementia and requires medication. He is described as a white man, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Martin has a tattoo on his left upper arm that reads "Ray" and a religious cross tattoo on his left ring finger. He was last seen wearing a red flannel long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police say it is believed Martin was observed hitchhiking on Exchange Road between Route 394 and just across the Indiana border. He is known to frequent the Matteson and south side of Chicago areas.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Laraway Communications Center at 815-727-8575. You may also reach out to Will County Sheriff’s Detective DeMato at 815-727-8574 ext: 4912.