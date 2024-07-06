Missing juvenile in Park Manor: Jamyia Milligan last seen June 27

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 12-year-old girl in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Jamyia Milligan disappeared June 27 from the 7200 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to CPD.

She's described as being 5-feet-tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Milligan is known to frequently visit the area of 71st and Indiana and 79th and Cottage Grove, police said.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.