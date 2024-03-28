Expand / Collapse search

Missing man in Garfield Ridge: Robert Ketchen last seen Thursday

By Cody King
Published  March 28, 2024 7:54pm CDT
Robert Ketchen, 65, was last seen Thursday in Garfield Ridge.

CHICAGO - Authorities are searching for a 65-year-old man who was last seen in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood. 

Robert Ketchen was reported missing March 28 in the 5600 block of South Mayfield, according to Chicago police.

He was wearing gray jeans, a blue jacket with cigarette burns, black socks and a knit cap at the time of his disappearance. 

Police say Ketchen has dementia and "may be in need of medical attention" when found.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Area 1 SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380 or 911. 