Man found safe after being reported missing at O'Hare airport

Update (March 16):

Jacob Moore, 23, was found safe on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

Further details haven't been released.

Original:

A 23-year-old man arrived at O'Hare International Airport on a flight from Boston, Mass. last weekend, but he hasn't been seen since.

Jacob Moore was reported missing March 10 after he was last seen at O'Hare airport in Terminal Three, according to Chicago police.

Moore is described as being 5-foot-7 with brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a black and purple sweatshirt, khaki pants, black sneakers and was carrying a blue/black duffle bag at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with more information on Moore's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD at 312-746-6554.