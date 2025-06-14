Missing mother, daughter last seen in Austin, police say
CHICAGO - A mother and daughter were reported missing on Saturday in Austin, according to Chicago police.
Emma Lee Williams, 75, and her daughter Rasheedah Gilbert, 47, were last seen near Twin Foods & Tobacco, located at 5360 W. Division Street. Williams was seen carrying a laundry bag and wearing a black dress.
Williams is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 200 pounds with swollen legs and feet. She has dementia.
Gilbert is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 180 pounds. She is autistic.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call Area Five SUV at 312-746-6554.
Image 1 of 3
▼
(Chicago Police)
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.