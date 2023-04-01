Missing person from Kentucky found after car crash in Indiana

article

A missing person from Kentucky was found at a car crash scene in Indiana, State Police said.

On Friday at about 12:42 a.m, police were dispatched to a crash on I-65 in Jasper County about 5 miles south of the Rensselaer exit.

There, they found a 2015 Honda Accord had gone off the interstate and then spun into the path of a semi.

Police said the driver of the Honda had been reported missing from Allen County, Kentucky, two days earlier.

The person was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver was not hurt.

The missing person's family was notified.