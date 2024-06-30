Missing swimmer in Evanston: Search underway at Lighthouse Beach

A large search is underway for a missing swimmer at Lighthouse Beach in Evanston, according to police.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Evanston police's post on "X."

Two swimmers have been rescued, but one of the swimmers is still unaccounted for, according to police. Further details on what happened haven't been released.

The beach is currently closed as police, fire crews and first responders swarm the area to search for the swimmer.

Chicago Fire Department's helicopter is also assisting in the search.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.