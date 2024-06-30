Missing swimmer in Evanston: Search at Lighthouse Beach will continue Monday

The missing swimmer at Lighthouse Beach in Evanston has not been located and the search will continue Monday morning, according to police.

The incident happened at 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Evanston police's post on "X."

Four swimmers were struggling in the water and three of them – a woman and two teenage females – were rescued by a community member, according to Evanston Fire Department.

One of the teens was taken to an area hospital for treatment but has since been released.

The fourth swimmer, a 41-year-old man, is still missing.

Lighthouse Beach was under a Red Flag Alert on Sunday, meaning water conditions were deemed "dangerous" and swimming was not permitted, according to the fire department. Lifeguards were also not on duty.

After extensive search efforts by multiple police and fire departments in the area, Evanston fire officials called off the search for the missing swimmer Sunday night, but it will continue Monday morning.

The beach was closed during the search efforts. The Chicago Fire Department's helicopter also assisted in the response.

We'll bring more updates as they become available.