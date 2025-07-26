Body of missing teen recovered in Lake Michigan, Chicago area officials say

The Brief The body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Michigan was found on Friday. The boy was reported missing after he went into the water at Illinois Beach State Park on Tuesday. He was identified as Kyle Williams, of Milwaukee, Lake County authorities said.



The body of a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Michigan while swimming at Illinois Beach State Park earlier this week was found on Friday, authorities said.

What we know:

The boy’s body was found around 7:30 a.m. in the general area of the north beach in unincorporated Zion.

He was identified as Kyle Williams, of Milwaukee, by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Authorities said his death was consistent with drowning.

Williams was reported missing on Tuesday at the beach after he had gone into the water and didn’t resurface.

The boy was reportedly struck by a wave and never resurfaced.

Crews from multiple agencies responded to the multi-day search effort.

The death is under investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police and the Lake County Coroner's Office.