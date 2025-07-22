Crews searching Lake Michigan for missing 14-year-old near Zion

The Brief A 14-year-old boy went underwater Tuesday in Lake Michigan near Zion. Fire departments, drones, a sheriff’s boat and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for the missing teen.



Emergency crews are searching Lake Michigan in Chicago's northern suburbs after a 14-year-old boy went underwater Tuesday.

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said its marine unit has launched a boat and multiple drones are being used to search the water near Zion.

Several fire departments have joined the response, and the U.S. Coast Guard was on the way to assist.

What we don't know:

The identity of the missing boy is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.