Missing teen last seen on Chicago's West Side nearly a week ago, police say

The search for a missing teen has spanned nearly a week and Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Shacole Taylor, 16, was last seen Sept. 29 in the 1900 block of West Grand Avenue, on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

He's described as being 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and black hair. Police noted that Taylor frequently visits the Boys & Girls Club at 1214 N Washtenaw Avenue.

Anyone with more information on Taylor's whereabouts is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266.