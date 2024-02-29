Missing teen on South Side: Janiyah McFarland last seen Feb. 22

article

The search for a 15-year-old girl has spanned a week and Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Janiyah McFarland was last seen in the 4400 block of South State Street on Feb. 22, according to CPD.

She's described as being 5-foot-1 with brown eyes, black hair and was wearing an all-black school uniform with a Panther sweatshirt at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area One SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.