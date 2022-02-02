Expand / Collapse search

Missing Tinley Park woman separated from family member

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Tinley Park
Tinley Park Police

TINLEY PARK - Police are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman from Tinley Park

The Tinley Park police department took a missing persons report around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, for a woman named Alexis. 

Alexis has long braids and was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a multicolored one-piece pants suit and black boots. 

She was last seen on foot near Hamada restaurant, 18310 North Creek Drive. Police said she was separated from a family member. 

If anyone has information they are asked to call Tinley Park police at 708-532-9111. 