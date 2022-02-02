Missing Tinley Park woman separated from family member
article
TINLEY PARK - Police are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman from Tinley Park.
The Tinley Park police department took a missing persons report around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, for a woman named Alexis.
Alexis has long braids and was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a multicolored one-piece pants suit and black boots.
She was last seen on foot near Hamada restaurant, 18310 North Creek Drive. Police said she was separated from a family member.
If anyone has information they are asked to call Tinley Park police at 708-532-9111.
Advertisement