Missing Tinley Park woman separated from family member

Police are searching for a missing 26-year-old woman from Tinley Park.

The Tinley Park police department took a missing persons report around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, for a woman named Alexis.

Alexis has long braids and was last seen wearing a pink jacket, a multicolored one-piece pants suit and black boots.

She was last seen on foot near Hamada restaurant, 18310 North Creek Drive. Police said she was separated from a family member.

If anyone has information they are asked to call Tinley Park police at 708-532-9111.