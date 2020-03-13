Missing woman, 35, last seen March 6 on Northwest Side

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

Valerie Vazquez was last seen March 6 in the 2800 block of North Nagle Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.