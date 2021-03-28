Missing woman, 83, last seen in Bronzeville

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 83-year-old woman who was last seen in Bronzeville on the South Side.

Bergline Clark was last seen March 25 in the 500 block of East 51st Street, Chicago police said. She is known to visit the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and the 2000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

She is 5-foot-2, 105 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green coat, black jogging pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.