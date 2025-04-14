Waukegan man charged with concealing missing woman's death, police say

A 52-year-old man was charged with allegedly concealing the death of an Antioch woman who was reported missing earlier this year.

Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez, of Waukegan, was charged with concealment of a death, abuse of a corpse and obstructing justice in connection with the death of Megan Bos, 37.

What we know:

An investigation into Bos’ disappearance led detectives to Mendoza-Gonzalez who told investigators that she had come to his home on Feb. 19 and initially said she left after the visit.

After further conversation, Mendoza-Gonzalez told detectives that Bos’ body was in a container in his yard in the 700 block of Yeoman Street in Waukegan. Officers found the body and a search warrant was obtained.

Detectives learned Bos had indeed gone to Mendoza-Gonzalez’s home on Feb. 19 and at some point consumed drugs. She asked if she could "hang out" in his basement, which Mendoza-Gonzalez allowed. Some time later, he found Bos and believed she had overdosed and died.

Mendoza-Gonzalez allegedly left Bos’ body in his basement for a few days before moving it to a container in his yard until police found it on April 10, police said.

Pictured is Megan Bos, 37. (Antioch PD )

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to Bos' death.

An autopsy on Bos last Friday found no sign of trauma or struggle to her body. Toxicology test results are still pending.

Mendoza-Gonzalez appeared in court on Saturday.

Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez