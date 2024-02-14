Missing woman found dead in Bartlett

A death investigation has been launched after a missing woman was found dead Tuesday evening in Bartlett.

Kerri Reaves, 51, was found dead near Crest and Taylor avenues, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy is currently being conducted.

Bartlett police said Reaves was reported missing Tuesday evening before she was found dead.

Police said they are investigating the death but that there is no immediate threat to the community.

