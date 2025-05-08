Missing woman, 18, from Lincoln Square has been located, police say
CHICAGO - A woman who was reported missing Monday from Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood has been located, authorities said.
The backstory:
Aiyana Potack, 18, was reported missing after last being seen in the 2500 block of West Leland Avenue, according to a Chicago Police Department missing person alert.
Potack is 5-foot-4, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
No further details on the case have been released.
The Source: The information in this story came from a CPD missing person alert.