Missing woman, 18, from Lincoln Square has been located, police say

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  May 8, 2025 6:05am CDT
Aiyana Potack | CPD missing person alert

CHICAGO - A woman who was reported missing Monday from Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood has been located, authorities said. 

The backstory:

Aiyana Potack, 18, was reported missing after last being seen in the 2500 block of West Leland Avenue, according to a Chicago Police Department missing person alert.

Potack is 5-foot-4, 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

No further details on the case have been released. 

The Source: The information in this story came from a CPD missing person alert.

