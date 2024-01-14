MLK Day event canceled at Chicago History Museum due to frigid weather conditions

The Chicago History Museum will be closed on Monday and has canceled its Martin Luther King Jr. Day event due to the severe winter weather.

"We understand the significance of this event and the importance of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. However, we believe it is necessary to prioritize the safety of our community during these challenging weather conditions," the museum staff said in a statement.

If you are looking for another way to honor MLK, the museum does have some virtual offerings and resources you can access from anywhere. They are shared below:

The museum plans to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Feb. 29 and admission will be free for all Illinois residents.

To learn more about the museum, or upcoming events, follow this link.