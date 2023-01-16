MLK's connection to Chicago: History museum exhibit tells story

North Lawndale on Chicago’s West Side is where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived in an apartment in 1968 to bring light to the dire conditions in the area.

His experience paved the way for the Fair Housing Act.

The Chicago History Museum took a look back to commemorate King's contributions to the city.

The temporary exhibition at the history museum tells the story of Dr. King through a winding gallery, featuring over 25 photographs depicting key moments in King's work and the Civil Rights movement, with a special focus on Chicago.

King spent time in the city and often spoke out about the realities surrounding issues of poverty, education, and fair housing.

Dr. King was also honored at Parkside Elementary School in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. That's where Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools, and Senator Tammy Duckworth along with other federal and local leaders gathered for a day of service.

"Without MLK, your grandparents could not have their interracial marriage. Without MLK, you would not be going to school with some of your very best friends, because your school would be segregated. Without MLK, this country and world would be very different, and I hope for the rest of your life on this day, and other days, you always remember what Dr. King asked: what are you doing for others?" Sen. Duckworth said.

Continuing with MLK’s legacy, the Aurora community will remember his life with a ceremony at East Aurora High School at 6 p.m. The keynote speaker is Star Jones.