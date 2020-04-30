Modified stay-at-home order for Illinois begins Friday

On Friday, some big changes will be implemented regarding Illinois’ stay-at-home order.

Residents will be required to wear facemasks in stores, and some restrictions are loosening up but not necessarily in Chicago.

The lakefront trail, parks and golf courses in the city will remain closed. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the social distancing efforts have been working, but it’s not over yet.

“I know that people are anxious. I'm anxious too. It’s supposed to be very warm this weekend, which presents challenges and opportunities,” the mayor said.

Starting Friday, if you cannot social distance in public, everyone over the age of two will be required to wear a mask.

Social distancing will also be required as greenhouses and garden centers reopen. Golfing will be allowed across the state, except in Chicago, and some state parks will begin to accept visitors.

Non-essential retail stores can open, but only for online or phone orders with pickup or delivery.

Advertisement

Some elective surgeries will also be allowed.

The federal government’s social distancing guidelines expire Friday morning at midnight, but Governor JB Pritzker says we are staying the course. He says he is looking for specific data recommended by the White House to help move past the stay-at-home order.

“An area has to reach a peak, and then have 14 days of reduced numbers hospitalizations, etc. And then you can begin with phase one, phase two, phase three under that plan,” Pritzker said.

Mayor Lightfoot agrees the decisions are driven by the numbers.

“We can't open up and then have to close back down. Psychologically, I don't think people could handle that. So, I'm just asking people to hang in there a little bit longer,” Lightfoot said.

Just like the mayor of Chicago is doing, the governor says other city leaders statewide can enforce more stringent restrictions.

A few other statewide changes beginning Friday: fishing and boating will be allowed, but only two people per boat.

Animal groomers can also reopen.