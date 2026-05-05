The Moments That Made Us, Volume 2: ’90s Edition

The Emmy-winning series returns — "The Moments That Made Us" is back with Volume 2!

FOX Chicago's Jake Hamilton talks with the biggest stars and directors in Hollywood about that iconic shot, memorable line, classic movie moment that we all know and love.

They’re the movies you actually want to hear about! From behind-the-scenes tales to timeless memories, these are the classic Hollywood stories you won’t find anywhere else!

And this time, it’s all about the best movies of the ‘90s!

The Moments That Made Us: Volume 1

Before diving into Volume 2, revisit the moments that started it all!

From "Jaws" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark" to "The Godfather" and "Jurassic Park," Jake travels through Hollywood history with Harrison Ford, Tom Hanks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bill Murray and more than a dozen other silver-screen icons to discuss their most legendary cinematic scenes of all time - the moments that made us fall in love with movies.