Monster Jam returns to Allstate Arena this weekend

The deafening roar of the engines, the smell of the exhaust and the rumble of the tires (hilariously labeled ‘FOR MONSTER TRUCK USE ONLY’) are all returning to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont this weekend.

Monster Jam is back with world record holding drivers behind the wheels of the 12,000-pound trucks, racing around the arena at up to 70 miles per hour.

In addition to the five shows taking place over the weekend, families can also literally get in on the ground floor for their Monster Jam Pit Party, where fans are invited down to see the trucks up close, meet the drivers, take pictures and land a few autographs.

The shows kick off Friday night at 7 p.m., and then two shows on Saturday and two on Sunday.

For more information, visit www.monsterjam.com.