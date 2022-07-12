More baby formula arriving in Chicago from Singapore

A lot of baby formula will arrive at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport Wednesday as the latest and largest shipment from "Operation Fly Formula."

The plane is coming from a plant in Singapore where the Reckitt company makes Enfamil formula.

Working with the FDA, the company is sending the base powder for formula to their facility in Minnesota where they will mix it up before sending it to store shelves.

"We're bringing that first shipment over, and we bring it midway through its processing so that when it's done, it is a US product. And it goes on to the US on the shelves like any of our other products would," said Robert Cleveland, Reckitt’s Senior VP.

Wednesday’s flight is the first of three scheduled this week. The Reckitt company says that will mean close to six-million feedings of formula will be available by early next month.