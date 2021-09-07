More Chicago area firefighters head to Louisiana to assist after Hurricane Ida

Sixty-eight firefighters from 30 different locations across the Chicago area are heading down south to help victims of Hurricane Ida.

They are part of a strike team that will aid crippled fire departments in Louisiana.

A group of 45 Chicago area firefighters just returned from the south.

Mutual Aid Box Alarm System — also known as MABAS — and Illinois Task Force 1 are made up of members from various fire departments throughout the state. On Tuesday, these first responders returned from ravished parishes in Louisiana. Their mission was search and rescue.

They helped people get food, water and even oxygen. They conducted 5,900 searches on the ground, surveying damage so that FEMA and the Red Cross would know where and who needed help.

"Did they help, rescue people from situations that had they not have been there at that time, that would have led to a life-threatening situation? Absolutely, yes," an official said.

The strike team will be there to fill in for fire departments in case there are fire calls or ambulance runs. They could be there for 17 days.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP