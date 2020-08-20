More looting suspects sought by police

article

Police on Wednesday released another batch of photos that allegedly show looting suspects from Aug. 10.

The three suspects are wanted for looting a FedEx store in the first block of West Lake Street, according to Chicago police.

Authorities have said that misinformation regarding a police shooting in Englewood led to looting later that night in downtown and other neighborhoods.

Into the morning, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.

