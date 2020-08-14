Police release photos of Mag Mile looting suspects

article

Police have released surveillance photos in an attempt to identify Monday looting suspects on the Magnificent Mile.

The new batch of photos shows suspected burglars at PINK, 835 N. Michigan Ave., and Big City Optical, 38 E. Grand Ave., according to Chicago police.

Authorities have said that misinformation regarding to Sunday police shooting in Englewood led to looting later that night in downtown and other neighborhoods.

Police released surveillance photos of suspects wanted for allegedly looting PINK, 835 N. Michigan Ave. (Chicago police)

Into Monday morning, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

Police released surveillance photos of suspects wanted for allegedly looting Big City Optical, 38 E. Grand Ave. (Chicago police)

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.