More neglected Beagles coming to Chicago to find homes

More Beagles are coming to Chicago.

Despite facing overcrowding, Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society says they are committed to taking 15 to 30 neglected Beagles.

The dogs are coming from a breeding facility on the East Coast that supported labs that tested on animals.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The Humane Society of the United States is working to remove the roughly 4,000 Beagles at the lab.

The latest batch of Beagles will arrive on September 1.