More than 100 monkeypox cases reported in Chicago area

More than 100 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the Chicago area and that number is expected to grow.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said Monday they have enough vaccine to treat those who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for monkeypox.

The virus is spread through close contact. It does not evolve as rapidly as Covid-19.

There are two types of monkeypox, and the Chicago area is seeing the less severe version.

City health officials gave the public a snapshot of who has been affected so far.

"Most of these infections have been occurring in gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men, and spread appears to be spreading through tight-knit social networks," said Dr. Jana Carens, Medical Director of the CDPH.

The Mayo Clinic announced Monday they are beginning monkeypox testing and increasing nationwide testing capacity. They can accept specimens from anywhere in the country.