More than 1,000 flights canceled at Chicago's airports on New Year's Day

More than a thousand flights were canceled at Chicago's airports on New Year's Day in the midst of the biggest snowstorm to hit the area so far this winter.

FlightAware reported that 844 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport. At Midway Airport, 273 flights were canceled.

Even passengers who were able to get into and out of Chicago were having trouble. O'Hare Airport reported 219 delays, and there were 23 delayed flights at Midway.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that the Chicago area will get about 4 to 8 inches of snow, with less accumulation farther south and west, before the snow stops early on Jan. 2.

