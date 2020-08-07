More than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Illinois

article

Health officials on Friday said another 2,084 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Illinois, marking the largest daily caseload in over a month.

The state hasn’t seen more than 2,000 new daily cases since May 24.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 21 more deaths tied to the coronavirus. Ten of the those deaths were in Cook County.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,869 specimens for a total of 2,984,618.

The state’s rolling positivity rate inched up a tenth of a percent to 4.1%, health officials said.

As of Thursday night, 1,486 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 333 patients were in the ICU and 125 patients were on ventilators.