More than a dozen suburban school buildings to be closed Monday because of water problem

The Village of Plainfield remains under a boil order through at least Monday morning, and that means that more than a dozen schools will be closed on Monday.

Last week, routine testing found E. coli bacteria in Plainfield's water supply. Further tests have found no signs of the bacteria, but more tests are required before the water supply is given the all-clear.

In the meanwhile, students at the following schools will attend classes remotely on Monday because their buildings get water from the Village of Plainfield:

Bonnie McBeth Learning Center/Ina Brixey Center

Central Elementary

Eagle Pointe Elementary

Eichelberger Elementary

Freedom Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

Walker's Grove Elementary

Wallin Oaks Elementary

Heritage Grove Middle School

Indian Trail Middle School

Ira Jones Middle School

John F. Kennedy Middle School

Plainfield High School -- Central Campus

Plainfield North High School

Plainfield East High School

Plainfield Academy

Students at the following buildings will attend classes in person on Monday, because their schools do not get water from the Village of Plainfield.

Charles Reed Elementary

Creekside Elementary

Crystal Lawns Elementary

Grand Prairie Elementary

Lakewood Falls Elementary

Liberty Elementary

Meadow View Elementary

Ridge Elementary School

River View Elementary

Thomas Jefferson Elementary

Wesmere Elementary

Aux Sable Middle School

Drauden Point Middle School

Timber Ridge Middle School

Plainfield South High School

