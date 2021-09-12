More than a dozen suburban school buildings to be closed Monday because of water problem
PLAINFIELD, Illinois - The Village of Plainfield remains under a boil order through at least Monday morning, and that means that more than a dozen schools will be closed on Monday.
Last week, routine testing found E. coli bacteria in Plainfield's water supply. Further tests have found no signs of the bacteria, but more tests are required before the water supply is given the all-clear.
In the meanwhile, students at the following schools will attend classes remotely on Monday because their buildings get water from the Village of Plainfield:
- Bonnie McBeth Learning Center/Ina Brixey Center
- Central Elementary
- Eagle Pointe Elementary
- Eichelberger Elementary
- Freedom Elementary
- Lincoln Elementary
- Walker's Grove Elementary
- Wallin Oaks Elementary
- Heritage Grove Middle School
- Indian Trail Middle School
- Ira Jones Middle School
- John F. Kennedy Middle School
- Plainfield High School -- Central Campus
- Plainfield North High School
- Plainfield East High School
- Plainfield Academy
Students at the following buildings will attend classes in person on Monday, because their schools do not get water from the Village of Plainfield.
- Charles Reed Elementary
- Creekside Elementary
- Crystal Lawns Elementary
- Grand Prairie Elementary
- Lakewood Falls Elementary
- Liberty Elementary
- Meadow View Elementary
- Ridge Elementary School
- River View Elementary
- Thomas Jefferson Elementary
- Wesmere Elementary
- Aux Sable Middle School
- Drauden Point Middle School
- Timber Ridge Middle School
- Plainfield South High School
