Thieves attempt to steal ATM from Morgan Park supermarket: police
CHICAGO - Thieves attempted to steal an ATM from a supermarket in the Morgan Park neighborhood early Thursday.
At about 1:10 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in the 2300 block of West 111th Street.
Upon arrival, police discovered that multiple offenders had tried to load an ATM into a red SUV. However, they were unable to secure the machine and fled the scene.
No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.