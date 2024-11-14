Thieves attempt to steal ATM from Morgan Park supermarket: police

Thieves attempted to steal an ATM from a supermarket in the Morgan Park neighborhood early Thursday.

At about 1:10 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in the 2300 block of West 111th Street.

Upon arrival, police discovered that multiple offenders had tried to load an ATM into a red SUV. However, they were unable to secure the machine and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made, and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.