Far South Side crash leaves woman dead, 3 others hurt

The Brief An 81-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday night on Chicago’s South Side. Three others were injured, including the woman’s two passengers and the other driver, who were all hospitalized in good condition. The crash remains under investigation by Area Two detectives.



An 81-year-old woman was killed and three others were injured in a two-car crash on the city's Far South Side Wednesday night, according to police.

Deadly crash in Morgan Park

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:47 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Halsted Street in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood. Police said a gray SUV driven by a 26-year-old man was traveling southbound when it collided with a blue sedan headed eastbound.

The driver of the sedan, an 81-year-old woman, suffered trauma to her body and was taken to Christ Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

Two other women in the sedan were hospitalized: a 51-year-old front-seat passenger who suffered a broken femur and a 46-year-old rear passenger with a head laceration. Both were listed in good condition.

The 26-year-old SUV driver was transported to University of Chicago Hospital with wrist and chest pain and was also listed in good condition.

No citations have been issued and Area Two detectives are investigating.