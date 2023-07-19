Morgan Park man, 18, charged in suburban carjacking
NEW LENOX, Ill. - An 18-year-old Morgan Park man was arrested for aggravated carjacking in Sangamon County on Tuesday.
Martavies L. Sanders was allegedly involved in a carjacking on June 20, according to New Lenox Police.
Martavies L. Sanders | New Lenox Police Department
He was charged with the following:
- 4 counts of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking
- 4 counts of Armed Robbery
- 3 counts of Attempted Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking
- 1 count of Aggravated Battery
- 1 count of Aggravated Unlawful use if a Weapon
A 17 and 18-year-old were also charged.
Sanders bond was set at $1 million while he remains in custody at Sangamon County.