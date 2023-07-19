Expand / Collapse search

Morgan Park man, 18, charged in suburban carjacking

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
NEW LENOX, Ill. - An 18-year-old Morgan Park man was arrested for aggravated carjacking in Sangamon County on Tuesday.

Martavies L. Sanders was allegedly involved in a carjacking on June 20, according to New Lenox Police. 

Martavies L. Sanders | New Lenox Police Department

He was charged with the following: 

  • 4 counts of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking
  • 4 counts of Armed Robbery
  • 3 counts of Attempted Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking
  • 1 count of Aggravated Battery
  • 1 count of Aggravated Unlawful use if a Weapon

A 17 and 18-year-old were also charged. 

Sanders bond was set at $1 million while he remains in custody at Sangamon County. 