New Lenox carjacking: 2 Chicago residents arrested, new details released

A Chicago man and teenager have been arrested in connection to a violent carjacking in New Lenox last week.

New Lenox police released new details about the incident on Monday.

According to police, around 6:15 a.m. on June 20th, a 71-year-old Uber driver in the 1600 block of Eagle Circle was waiting for his passenger to exit their home and get into his car when a stolen white Hyundai pulled up and parked in front of his Toyota Venza.

The victim was then forcibly removed from his vehicle by two armed offenders, and at one point struck in the head with a pistol. A third suspect waited in the Hyundai as the crime unfolded.

Police say the offenders stole the Uber driver's keys, cellphone and money clip before fleeing the scene in both the victim's Toyota and the Hyundai. However, the offenders ditched the Toyota a few houses away from the crime scene. All three offenders then took off in the Hyundai, police said.

The Uber driver was transported to Silver Cross Hospital where he was treated for a head injury.

Police later located the victim's cellphone along Route 30, and his keys were found by a local resident and returned to police.

Later in the evening, police recovered the stolen Hyundai in Chicago after a pursuit by Illinois State Police. Four individuals were taken into custody: two female juveniles, a 17-year-old boy, and 19-year-old Timothy Gaines. Police say they denied any involvement in the New Lenox carjacking.

Timothy Gaines | NLPD

The four individuals were charged with crimes related to the possession of the stolen Hyundai, and fleeing and eluding ISP officers.

Inside the Hyundai, police say they recovered two masks believed to be used in the New Lenox carjacking, as well as the victim's money clip and other evidence.

Investigators are still searching for surveillance video related to the crime spree that day.

The investigation is ongoing.