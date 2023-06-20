Uber driver pistol-whipped, carjacked in New Lenox

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Images of the suspects wanted for attacking and robbing an Uber driver Tuesday morning in New Lenox | New Lenox police

An Uber driver was pistol-whipped and carjacked while picking up a customer Tuesday morning in southwest suburban New Lenox.

Around 6:15 a.m., the Uber arrived at the 1600 block of Eagle Circle to pick up a customer, according to New Lenox police.

While the Uber driver was waiting, a white Hyundai Accent pulled up and two males wearing masks got out and approached him.

They removed him from the vehicle, struck him in the head with a gun and stole his wallet and cell phone, police said. The two gunmen then tried to drive off in the Uber driver's car, a Toyota Venza, but had trouble operating it and abandoned the vehicle a few houses down.

They then got back into the Hyundai which was being driven by a third suspect and fled the scene.

Investigation revealed the Hyundai was stolen out of Chicago on Monday.

The Uber driver was transported to Silver Cross Hospital to be treated. His cellphone was recovered later along Route 30.

Police said there is no connection between the person who ordered the Uber and the suspects.

No one is in custody as New Lenox police continue to investigate.